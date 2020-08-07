Monaco, Aug 7 (ANI): AS Monaco on Friday announced that Axel Disasi has signed a five-year contract with the club.

"AS Monaco is pleased to announce the signing of Axel Disasi for the next five years. The French defender is now linked with AS Monaco until June 2025," the club said in a statement.

The 22-year-old has made a move to the Ligue 1 club from Stade de Reims. Disasi said this is a great opportunity for him to demonstrate his qualities at the highest level.

"I'm delighted to be involved with AS Monaco. This is a great opportunity for me to demonstrate my qualities at the highest level and to continue my progress at a club with high ambitions. I'm looking forward to starting training with my new team-mates and I'm going to put all my energy into helping the team achieve its goals at the end of the season," the club's official website quoted Disasi as saying.

Paul Mitchell, Sports Director, said, "We are delighted that Axel has chosen to join AS Monaco. His qualities as a defender, his maturity and his experience in the French Championship, despite his young age, will be additional assets that we are happy to make available to Niko Kovac's squad for the next five seasons." (ANI)

