Christchurch [New Zealand], November 24 (ANI): The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Christchurch on Tuesday for a month-long tour of New Zealand.

The squad led by Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam will be going under a mandatory 14-day quarantine period as per COVID-19 protocol.

Also Read | Highest Individual Scores by Indian Batsmen in Australia in ODIs: Rohit Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan, Five Memorable Performances by Team India Batsmen Down Under.

"Pakistan team and Pakistan Shaheens reach Christchurch," Pakistan Cricket tweeted while sharing the pictures of arrival.

Pakistan will play three T20Is on December 18, 20, and 22, and the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be held in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch on December 26-30 and January 3-7, respectively.

Also Read | AUS vs IND 2020-21: Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma Ruled Out of First Two Tests vs Australia, Say Reports.

On Sunday, batsman Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tour to New Zealand as the player is suffering from fever, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed.

PCB said that the decision to withdraw Fakhar from the tour was made keeping the health of the rest of the squad members in mind.

The statement read that Fakhar was isolated in the team hotel in Lahore as soon as his condition was detected, adding that the PCB medical panel is in touch with the player. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)