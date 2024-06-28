Yogyakarta [Indonesia], June 28 (ANI): India began their Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships with a thumping 5-0 win over Vietnam in their Group C opener at Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Friday.

The mixed doubles combination of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vennala K came back from a game down to beat Pham Van Truong and Bui Bich Phuong 17-21, 21-19, 21-17 to put India ahead.

Also Read | IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Here’s Three Key Battles That Can Decide the Fate of the Summit Clash.

Pranay Shettigar then defeated Tran Quoc Khanh 10-21, 21-18, 21-17 to double India's lead and senior nationals finalist Tanvi Sharma then wrapped up the match with a 21-13, 21-18 win over Tran Thi Anh.

India will next take on the Philippines in the second-round-robin tie on Saturday.

Also Read | The New Hawk Tuah Girl? Baseball Fan Slams ESPN for Sexualising Her Eating Ice Cream Cone in Viral Video, Gets Compared to Hailey Welch's Catchphrase Online.

Result:India beat Vietnam 5-0 (Bhargav Ram Arigela/Vennala K beat Pham Van Truong/Bui Bich Phuong 17-21, 21-19, 21-17; Pranay Shettigar beat Tran Quoc Khanh 10-21, 21-18, 21-17; Tanvi Sharma beat Tran Thi Anh 21-13, 21-18; Arsh Mohammad/Sanskar Saraswat beat Nguyen Van Mai/Pham Van Truong 20-22, 21-16, 21-13; Navya Kanderi/Shravani Walekar beat Bui Bich Phuong/Tran Thi Anh 21-6, 19-21, 21-14). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)