Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 29 (ANI): The maiden Timed Green Run/Walk, held at the picturesque Badshahpur Forest Corridor, took place on Sunday. The event was flagged by North India's first Ultrawoman Manisha Srivastava. The Greenathon was organized with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle while raising awareness about environmental sustainability and the importance of reducing single-use plastics.

The winners in the women's category were Charu Kathuria (10.5 km), Vartika Rawat (6 km), and Jyoti Dhar (3 km). In the men's category, Vishan Kalra (10.5 km), Harish Bhukani (6 km), and Faisan Nizami (3 km) emerged as the winners. All the participants who completed the marathon were awarded a medal and timing certificate. The winners of the Greenathon were awarded a trophy and shoes.

The event witnessed a phenomenal response from the community, with over 100 enthusiastic participants taking part in both online and offline modes. To ensure the safety and well-being of all participants, an ambulance with first aid support was stationed at the event site. Hygienic mobile toilets were also provided for the convenience of the attendees. A healthy breakfast was also arranged for all the attendees of the event along with hydration liquids to keep check with the increasing heat. The proceeds collected from the Green Run/Walk were donated to the NGO Partner I am Gurgaon.

"By this Green Run/ Walk event, we are trying to bring a convergence of Fitness & the Environment. Running/Walking in green spaces is energizing. That's why protecting & restoring urban Green Spaces is imperative. While fitness is good for its own sake, it becomes even more valuable when channelized for a good public cause. It was my dream and I am very happy that that dream came true," said Manisha Srivastava, Endurance Athlete and Curator of the Greenathon.

Vishan Kalra who emerged as the winner of the 10.5 km category said 'I am 62 years old. After my retirement, running became my hobby. I am thrilled that I emerged as the Winner of the 10.5km category male. Attending such events gives me energy.' 'The event was organized very well. It is good to see all the marathon lovers gathered in one place to share the message of a fit lifestyle,' he added. (ANI)

