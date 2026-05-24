Sports News | Baghpat FC Crowned I-League 3 2025-26 Champions, Earn Promotion to I-League 2 Along with FC Raengdai

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Baghpat FC clinched the I-League 3 2025-26 title and secured promotion to I-League 2 for the 2026-27 campaign, while FC Raengdai finished runners-up to take the second promotion spot after the conclusion of the Playoffs in Imphal on Sunday.

Baghpat had already been crowned champions with a match to spare, and in what was a dead rubber of a last game for them, went down 0-1 to Sunrise Club Orissa at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, according to a press release from AIFF Media.

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Faslurahman Methukayil struck the winner in the 54th minute, but the result was not enough to take the Cuttack side to second place, as they ended up third despite remaining unbeaten throughout the campaign.

Baghpat FC finished top of the standings with 10 points, ahead of FC Raengdai on a better head-to-head record, as the Manipur side also ended with 10.

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The champions also ended the campaign as the competition's highest-scoring side with 23 goals. At the SAI Stadium in Imphal, FC Raengdai secured promotion to I-League 2 after defeating KLASA FC 1-0 courtesy of Kamei Langanglung Kabui's second-half strike.

In the other dead-rubber fixture at the SAI Stadium, TRAU FC and Chhaygaon FC played out a 2-2 draw. Lairellakpam Dhananjoy Singh and Dhanachandra Mutum handed TRAU a two-goal advantage before second-half goals from Tridip Marak and Midul Doley helped Chhaygaon salvage their only point of the Playoffs.

Sunrise Club Orissa concluded the campaign in third place with nine points, while KLASA FC finished fourth with six points. TRAU FC ended the playoffs in fifth place with three points, while Chhaygaon FC finished sixth with one point.

Baghpat FC's Ningombam Engson Singh and Chhaygaon FC forward Midul Doley finished as the joint-highest scorers with six goals each. Sunrise Club Orissa's Faslurahman Methukayil ended the campaign with five goals, while Moirangthem Diya Singh of TRAU FC and Baghpat's Aimso Chithung scored four goals apiece.

The I-League 3 began with 19 teams divided across four groups, with the top teams from each group and the two best second-placed sides advancing to the six-team Playoffs.

Sunrise Club Orissa emerged as the Group A winners with nine points, while FC Raengdai secured qualification with seven points as one of the two best second-placed teams across all groups. Group B saw TRAU FC finish at the top with 10 points to book their place in the Playoffs. In Group C, KLASA topped the standings with nine points, while Chhaygaon FC progressed with six points as the other best second-placed side.

Baghpat FC dominated Group D, finishing at the summit with 10 points to complete the Playoffs' lineup.

The two promoted sides -- Baghpat FC and FC Raengdai -- will replace the two relegated sides from I-League 2, NEROCA FC and SAT Tirur, for next season's campaign. (ANI)

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