New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Munish Bali has been named fielding coach for India's limited overs tour of New Zealand and will be part of the support staff headed by VVS Laxman.

With the Rahul Dravid-led support staff being given a break post the T20 World Cup, Laxman will be the head coach on the tour beginning November 18 in Wellington. India will play three T20s and as many ODIs.

Bali, Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting coach) and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling coach) will be part of the support staff in New Zealand. All three coaches are based at the National Cricket Academy which is headed by Laxman.

Bali was also part of the India squad in Ireland and briefly in England earlier this year before the doing the home series against South Africa.

"All three will assist Laxman in New Zealand," said a BCCI official.

