Meerut, Feb 14 (PTI) Surge Stables from Bangalore on Friday clinched top positions in both the Novice and Medium Tours as the National Equestrian Championship Showjumping entered its final phase here.

The championship, being held at Modi Equestrian Academy, has witnessed fierce competition over the past four days as riders have tackled increasingly challenging courses, with only the best advancing to the individual finals scheduled for February 15 and 16.

A total of 42 riders have qualified for the Preliminary Tour, including 12 from the Novice Tour, 19 from the Medium Tour, and 10 from the Championship Tour, all vying for top honors.

Surge Stables showcased their supremacy with riders, including Neil, Balaji Vijay Shankar, Thanush Gowda, and Sresht Raju Mantena, displaying coordination and skill in the Novice Tour.

Affan Ahmed, Geethika Tikkishetty, Ashray Butta, and Mantena led the charge in the Medium Tour, ensuring another podium-topping finish.

Chetak Equestrian Sports Academy and RVC Centre & College secured second and third places in the Novice Tour, respectively, while EGC Stables and Modi Equestrian Academy took second and third in the Medium Tour.

