Dhaka, Jan 19 (PTI) Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has roped in Australian David Moore as their head of programmes on a two-year deal starting next month.

The 58-year-old former wicketkeeper, who played one first-class match for New South Wales, will be in-charge of planning, devising strategies and implementation of the high performance and Bangladesh Tigers programmes, the BCB said in a statement.

The new role is similar to that of a director of coaching in other parts of the world.

Moore would "ensure that these programmes directly benefit the national team's interests."

"I'm very excited to be commencing my role as Head of Programs at the BCB. I look forward to working with the Head Coach, his coaching and support staff and players to assist them to unleash their potential," Moore said.

"I am delighted to have been appointed to oversee and develop some very important programs that will provide opportunities for elite cricketers to perform in the international arena."

Moore served as the acting head coach of West Indies in their tour of England in 2007 after Bennett King quit.

He then went on to become the coach of Bermuda.

Before joining the Windies cricket, Moore was a senior coach at the Centre of Excellence in Australia from 2002 to 2004.

