Lahore [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Bangladesh commenced their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 journey in spectacular style, achieving a decisive 178-run triumph over Thailand.

Captain Nigar Sultana Joty spearheaded the effort with an impressive century, while bowlers Fahima Khatun and Jannatul Ferdus excelled with the ball, each taking five wickets.

Thailand's captain, Naruemol Chaiwai, won the toss and chose to field first. Thailand started their chase steadily, but Fahima Khatun broke through by getting rid of Chanida Sutthiruang for 22 during the powerplay.

The Bangladesh bowlers took command once the opening partnership was disrupted, quickly claiming wickets and stopping any sizable partnerships from developing.

Fahima Khatun took two more wickets, dismantling Thailand's upper order. Subsequently, Jannatul Ferdus struck twice in the 20th over, leaving Thailand in a precarious situation at 65/5.

The formidable bowling duo of Khatun and Ferdus maintained their assault, both concluding with five-wicket hauls. They bowled out Thailand for a mere 93, securing Bangladesh's convincing 178-run victory.

In the first innings, Phannita Maya struck in the fourth over, taking the edge of Ishma Tanjim's bat, with the wicketkeeper easily holding on to the catch.

It was a positive beginning for Thailand, but that momentum didn't last long. Sharmin Akhter partnered with opener Fargana Hoque, and the two formed a resilient 104-run partnership off 141 balls.

Fargana delivered a composed inning, accumulating 53 runs off 82 balls before being dismissed by Onnicha Kamchomphu in the 28th over.

A well-set Sharmin Akhter was joined at the crease by Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty, who picked up seamlessly from where the prior partnership had ended. Together, they assembled a formidable partnership of 152 runs off just 138 balls.

The captain was in excellent form, reaching her first international century with a dazzling 101 off just 80 balls before being dismissed on the last ball of the innings by Thipatcha Putthawong. At the same time, Sharmin Akhter anchored the innings effectively, finishing not out on 94 from 126 balls.

Their contributions propelled Bangladesh to a formidable total of 271. With this authoritative win, Bangladesh ascends to the top of the standings with two points and a strong net run rate of +3.560. Their next challenge arises against Ireland in a day-night fixture on Sunday, April 13, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. (ANI)

