Sports News | Bangladesh Overtake India on WTC 2025-27 Standings After 78-run Win over Pakistan in Sylhet Test

Sylhet [Bangladesh], May 20 (ANI): Bangladesh have climbed above India into fifth place on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after a historic 78-run win over Pakistan in the second Test of the two-match series, at Sylhet on Wednesday.

Najmul Hossain Shanto-led now have a points percentage (PCT) of 58.330, pushing India, who have a PCT of 48.150, down to sixth, as per the ICC website. Meanwhile, Pakistan continue to sit in eighth spot with the PCT of 8.330 after the defeat. The WTC standings are led by Australia, who have an impressive PCT of 87.500 after seven wins in eight matches.

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The 2-0 result marked Bangladesh's maiden home Test series win over Pakistan and their second consecutive clean sweep against their Asian rivals, following a similar triumph in Pakistan in 2024.

Chasing a mammoth fourth-innings target of 437 runs, Pakistan put up a spirited resistance but were eventually bowled out for 358. Left-arm spinner Taijul was the architect of the final-day demolition, running through the Pakistani batting lineup to seal a memorable victory for the hosts. He claimed bowling figures of 6/120 in 34.2 overs.

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Opting to bowl first, Pakistan conceded 278 runs in the first innings courtesy of a brilliant counter-attacking 126 from Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das.

In response, Pakistan stuttered as they were bundled out for 232 despite a brisk 68 runs off 84 balls from Babar Azam. Bangladesh speedster Nahid Rana and Taijul Islam picked three wickets apiece to hand Bangladesh a crucial 46-run first-innings cushion.

Bangladesh batted Pakistan out of the game in the third innings, posting a massive 390 on the board. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim anchored the innings with a masterful 137 off 233 balls while Litton Das continued his good form with a fluent 69, setting Pakistan a massive target of 437.

Pakistan's run chase was built around a gritty 92-run sixth-wicket partnership between skipper Shan Masood (71) and Babar Azam (47) for the third wicket and then a 134-run stand between Agha and Mohammad Rizwan (94).

Despite the resistance from the Pakistan batters, Bangladesh spin proved dominant as Taijul Islam claimed wickets of Azam and Masood and then dismantled the tail, finishing the match with a match-defining six-wicket haul.

Following their commanding 104-run victory in the opening Test at Dhaka, this 78-run triumph in Sylhet ensures Bangladesh registered a landmark consecutive Test series sweep against Pakistan after their 2-0 win over Pakistan back in 2024. (ANI)

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