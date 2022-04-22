Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 22 (ANI): Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has intimated he may not return to Test cricket as he needs to pick and choose between three formats to prolong his international career.

Mustafizur last played a Test match for the Tigers in February 2021 in a home series against South Africa. He then opted out of a red-ball cricket after the BCB decided to introduce format-wise contracts. Subsequently, he has missed the one-off Test against Zimbabwe and two-match series against Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa and is unlikely to play the longest format again.

Mustafizur has now said that he is willing to speak to the board in order to explain his stance on opting out of Test cricket.

"I will clear my position regarding playing Test cricket to Bangladesh Cricket Board if they want to know about it. What I see is that my seniors spoke with the BCB president (regarding playing and not playing certain formats) and I will also talk with the board president... although he is well aware about the whole situation. BCB never forced me in this regard (playing Test cricket) and I don't have a red-ball contract," ICC website quotes Mustafizur Rahman as saying.

Mustafizur further explained why he has adopted a pick-and-choose policy, stating that it will help him extend his international career. "For me staying healthy is important. If I want to give my services to the Bangladesh team for a long time, then staying fit is important and to remain fit I feel the best way is to pick and choose between three formats," said Rahman.

"I chose my format taking my success into consideration and according to records my success in T20s and ODIs is more and that is the reason I am focusing on these two formats. In the world, a lot of cricketers are choosing formats to prolong their careers. A team cannot be formed depending on one specific player," he added.

In his international career, Mustafizur has played 14 Test matches and bagged 30 wickets. He has also played 74 ODIs and 63 T20Is, picking up 131 and 87 wickets respectively. (ANI)

