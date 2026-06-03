Sports News | Bangladesh Recall Mosaddek Hossain for Australia ODIs After Four-year Gap

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 3 (ANI): Bangladesh selectors have brought back middle-order batter Mosaddek Hossain to the ODI squad for the upcoming series against Australia, which begins next week, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The 30-year-old is one of two changes from the squad that featured against New Zealand in April, with Nurul Hasan also returning. Mahidul Islam and Afif Hossain have been omitted from the squad announced for the first two ODIs.

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Mosaddek, who last represented Bangladesh in ODIs in August 2022 and has played 43 matches in the format, earned his recall following an impressive run in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL). In five matches, he has registered a century and two half-centuries, averaging 89, while also claiming 11 wickets with his off-spin at an average of 16.27. He has maintained strong performances in the DPL over the past three seasons.

The all-rounder is expected to slot back into the middle order, having established himself as one of the more reliable run-scorers in that position in domestic cricket. Nurul's return also strengthens Bangladesh's middle order after Mahidul and Afif were unable to provide the desired contributions during the middle overs in the New Zealand series.

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"We couldn't provide Afif and Mahidul with lot of opportunities. Replacing them is a tactical change," chief selector Habibul Bashar said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Mosaddek could bat at No. 6. He is in good form. He has more skills to offer. He is in good form in the DPL. He also has all-round ability. He bowls quite well. He could offer a balance for us in the middle-order. Nurul Hasan is replacing Mahidul because the latter is a top-order batter. Nurul bats around No. 6 or 7 as a wicketkeeper-batter. We believe Nurul is more skillful in that position," he added.

Bangladesh squad for the first two ODIs against Australia:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana. (ANI)

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