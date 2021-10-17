Al Amerat (Oman), Oct 17 (PTI) Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bowl against Scotland in a Group B first round match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Teams:

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Round 1: Oman on Top of Group B Standings After Fine Win Over PNG.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (C), Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan (WK), Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), Richard Berrington, Matthew Cross (WK), Josh Davey, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Also Read | Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: How to Get German League Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)