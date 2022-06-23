St John's [Antigua], June 23 (ANI): Bangladesh cricket team faced a major setback as their star pacer Mohammad Saifuddin and batter Yasir Ali have been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday.

Both the pacer and batter suffered back injuries. Saifuddin experienced back pain last week and was later barred from bowling for seven days.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download: Happy Birthday Messi Greetings, HD Photos in PSG Football Jersey and Positive Messages to Share Online.

The second Test of the two-match series is scheduled to be played on Friday.

"Although Saifuddin is training, we feel that at the moment he has not reached the bowling fitness level required to cope with the intensity of international cricket. He will miss the West Indies series as he continues his rehab and works on his fitness," ESPNcricinfo quoted Dr Debashis Chowdhury, BCB's chief sports physician as saying.

Also Read | India vs Leicestershire Practice Game: Srikar Bharat Impresses, Top-Order Fails in Warm-Up Match Against Leicestershire.

Yasir, meanwhile, sustained an injury during the practice match in Coolidge which resulted in him being ruled out of the Tests.

"Yasir Ali has not been recovering as anticipated from his back injury and could not start his rehab. As he is still restricted in his physical work after nearly two weeks of rest, we can conclude that his injury time will be extended. He will be missing the remaining matches and is therefore out of the West Indies series," Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam said.

The second Test of the two-match series is scheduled to be played on Friday before both teams will lock horns in T20Is are played on July 2, 3 and 7 in Roseau and Providence. The three-match ODI series will be played in Providence on July 10, 13 and 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)