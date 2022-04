Gqeberha [South Africa], April 5 (ANI): Bangladesh will miss out on the services of Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam for their second Test against South Africa, beginning April 8.

Their pace attack leader, Taskin Ahmed, will fly back home after reporting a painful right shoulder, while Shoriful has been diagnosed with a left ankle ligament injury that he sustained during training ahead of the Test series.

The players will leave for home on April 5 to continue their recovery process.

Bangladesh's physio Bayjedul Islam revealed that Taskin had complained of the injury on the second day of the opening Test and had only bowled after taking painkillers.

"Taskin had complained of right shoulder pain and difficulty of movement during the second day's play in the first Test. He has received physiotherapy, supportive taping and painkillers for bowling in the second innings. His recovery is expected to take around three weeks."

"Shoriful felt pain in his left ankle during training on March 29. An MRI confirmed a grade 1 ankle impingement syndrome with a medial ligament injury. He has already started his rehab and is likely to resume training towards the end of this month," added Bayjedul as per ICC.

In the first Test, South Africa defeated Bangladesh by a massive 220-run margin after Keshav Maharaj ripped through the line-up in the final innings of the Test with the figures of 7/32. The hosts now have an unassailable 1-0 series lead. The second Test will begin on April 8 in Port Elizabeth. (ANI)

