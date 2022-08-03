Birmingham, Aug 3 (PTI) Barbados won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their Commonwealth Games group match here on Wednesday.

Bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar is back in the Indian side, replacing S Meghana while Taniya Bhatia replaces Yastika Bhatia.

Teams:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh.

Barbados: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews (c), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Shanika Bruce.

