Barcelona [Spain], August 14 (ANI): FC Barcelona is now able to register Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, and Rey Manaj to play in the Spanish LaLiga. This has been made possible after an agreement with Gerard Pique whereby the Barca second captain's salary has been substantially reduced.

This means that all of the first team players will be available for selection by Ronald Koeman for this Sunday's opening Liga fixture against Real Sociedad.

The club in an official statement on Saturday wrote: "The club is also continuing to work with two of the other captains, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, to adapt their salaries to the club's current situation. It must be noted that both players are totally and utterly willing to cooperate."

This summer, FC Barcelona has achieved a number of sales and loans with regard to its senior squad that has meant that all of the players can be registered for the start of the 2021/22 season.

Jean-Clair Todibo was sold for 8 million euro to OGC Nice, Junior Firpo went to Leeds United for 15 million, Trincao was loaned to Wolverhampton Wanderers for 6 million, Carles Alena was traded to Getafe for 5 million and Konrad De la Fuente left for Olympique Marseille in exchange for 3.5 million. The latter two operations were at 50 per cent because they included the right to repurchase. In addition, Matheus Fernandes' contract was terminated.

There was also another training session for the team on Saturday morning on the Tito Vilanova field at the Ciutat Esportiva to start finalising preparations for the Liga opener at home to Real Sociedad on Sunday. Frenkie De Jong was able to join the workout with the rest of the squad. Ronald Koeman will be having one final pre-game warm-up session on the morning of the game. (ANI)

