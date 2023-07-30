Barcelona [Spain], July 30 (ANI): Football Club Barcelona has agreed to sell Nico Gonzalez to FC Porto for a deal worth 8.5 million euros.

A post on FC Barcelona's website read, "FC Barcelona and FC Porto have reached an agreement for the transfer of Nico González for 8.5 million euros. The Blaurganes retain a percentage of any future transfer and the right to buy the player back. FC Barcelona would like to publicly thank Nico Gonzalez for his commitment and dedication and wish him all the best for the future."

Nico was born in Galicia, Spain and started his career with local side Montaneros at the age of seven. In 2012, he agreed to move to Barcelona.

In 2019, aged just 17, Nico made his senior debut for the reserves, coming on as a late substitute for Kike Saverio in a 2–1 Segunda Division B away loss against Castellon.

In the 2020–21 season, he was initially a member of the Juvenil A before starting to feature regularly for the B-team from November 2020 onwards.

In 2021, Nico renewed his contract until 2024, with a 500 million euros buyout clause. After featuring in the main squad during the pre-season, he made his first team and La Liga debut on August 15, replacing Sergio Busquets in the opening game of the 2021–22 La Liga season, a 4–2 win over Real Sociedad.

Nico scored his first professional goal on 12 December 2021, netting the opener in a 2–2 away draw against Osasuna.

In August 2022, Nico renewed his contract until 2026 and later signed with Valencia on a season-long loan.

In July 2023, Portuguese club Porto announced the signing of Nico for 8.5 million euros with Barcelona having a buy-back clause. (ANI)

