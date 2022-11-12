Nyon, Nov 12 (AP) Bayern Munich and Celtic were fined by UEFA for fans showing banners judged to be offensive at Champions League games.

Bayern fans spelled out an expletive on a pitch-side barrier fence to protest the 70 euros ($72) ticket price they had to pay at the stadium of Czech opponent Viktoria Plzen on Oct. 12.

Also Read | Lovlina Borgohain Elated After Winning First Gold in Her New 75 kg Division at Asian Elite Boxing Championship, Eyes Medal at World Championships.

That's the maximum price traveling fans can be charged to attend a Champions League game since UEFA set the limit three years ago.

UEFA fined Bayern 15,000 euros ($15,500) for a disciplinary charge of a “provocative message of an offensive nature.”

Also Read | Shoaib Malik's Photos With Pakistani Actress Ayesha Omar Go Viral Amid Divorce Rumours With Sania Mirza.

Celtic was fined 17,500 euros ($18,000) for the club's second disciplinary case this season of displaying a slogan opposing the British monarchy.

The banner at a home game against Leipzig on Oct. 11 read: “Against hunger and the crown.”

Celtic has historic links to the republican movement in Ireland and many fans traditionally oppose the British monarchy. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)