Munich, Oct 21 (AP) Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry has tested positive for the coronavirus, and more tests for his teammates were planned Wednesday morning before the defending champion's opening game of the Champions League.

The club said in a brief statement on Tuesday that the 25-year-old Gnabry is "doing well" and is in quarantine at home. He is Bayern's first player to test positive for COVID-19.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for RR vs SRH IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Gnabry trained earlier Tuesday with his teammates in the final training session for Atlético Madrid's visit in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

It was unclear what effect Gnabry's positive result would have on the rest of the team. His teammates were to undergo more tests on Wednesday morning.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Becomes First Player to Score in 16 Consecutive Champions League Seasons as he Inspires Barcelona to 5-1 Win Against Ferencvanros (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

More positive results would not automatically lead to Wednesday's game being postponed. UEFA rules say games can go ahead as planned if a team has 13 available players, including at least one goalkeeper.

But Bayern will be hoping that local authorities do not order the whole squad into quarantine.

Gnabry had started each of the team's four Bundesliga games so far, scoring a hat trick in the season-opening 8-0 rout of Schalke.

Gnabry played for Germany in its Nations League game against Switzerland last Tuesday. He equalized with his heel for the home side to draw 3-3. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)