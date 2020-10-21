Washington, Oct 21 (AP) UEFA says Bayern Munich will be able to play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League despite a positive coronavirus test for forward Serge Gnabry.

Bayern said Tuesday that the 25-year-old Gnabry was "doing well" and was in isolation at home. He had trained with the rest of the team earlier that day.

UEFA says "we can confirm that the Bayern game is going ahead as scheduled."

UEFA rules say games can go ahead if a team has 13 available players. That includes at least one goalkeeper.

Gnabry played for Germany in its Nations League game against Switzerland last Tuesday. He also played in Bayern's 4-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Saturday. (AP)

