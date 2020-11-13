Hobart [Australia], November 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Big Bash League (BBL) season ten, Hobart Hurricanes have roped in domestic talents Nick Winter and Tim David to their squad.

Winter comes into the squad as a left-arm bowling option. He has the ability to swing the ball at the top of the order, which Hurricanes head coach Adam Griffith considers as a key reason for his inclusion in the squad.

"Nick is a skillful left-arm bowler who has the ability to swing the new ball and take wickets in the power play. He is also developing his variations to become more effective through the rest of the innings," Griffith said in a statement.

Winter has previously been a member of the Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers squads in the BBL and is currently a contracted player with the South Australian Redbacks.

David comes across to the Hurricanes from the Scorchers, as a handy all-rounder. The right-handed batsman has the ability to clear the ropes midway to late in the innings, and his off-spin is also a handy option for the team in the power play.

"Tim is a hard-hitting middle-order player that can also give us an over or two of off-spin, particularly in the power play. He showed some signs with the Scorchers of his power and ability, and hopefully with some opportunity with us to finish off our batting innings will show his full range of skill," Griffith said.

David has also played internationally with Singapore, and as a polished fielder brings the complete all-round package to the Hurricanes squad.

Hobart Hurricanes General Manager Scott Barnes said that it was exciting to add some more local talent to the squad.

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome Nick and Tim to the Hobart Hurricanes for BBL season 10. Whilst we will always be known as Tasmania's Team, it's fantastic to be able to showcase to our members and fans talent from all around the country," Barnes said.

Hurricanes will start their campaign against the reigning champions Sydney Sixers at Blundstone Arena on December 10. (ANI)

