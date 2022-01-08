Melbourne [Australia], January 8 (ANI): The Big Bash League (BBL) will hold its inaugural First Nations Round from January 8-14, as the Big Bash reaffirms its commitment to deepening education and meaningful connection with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples.

As was done in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), the round will acknowledge, pay respect and celebrate the hundreds of First Nations and Traditional Custodians of the land and waters encompassing where we are privileged to live, work and play the great game of cricket on.

The round will commence with a blockbuster doubleheader, with the Melbourne Renegades taking on the Sydney Thunder on the lands of the Wurundjeri people at Marvel Stadium before the Brisbane Heat play the Hobart Hurricanes on the lands of the Yugara people at the Gabba.

The round will conclude with the annual Jason Gillespie Trophy match between the Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers on the lands of the Kaurna people at Adelaide Oval.

D'Arcy Short, Hobart Hurricanes player, said: "I'm excited to be able to play in the BBL's first First Nations Round this year. It's great that our sport and the League has got to this point, and hopefully, we can keep the tradition going in BBL seasons to come."

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said: "The League was proud to launch our inaugural First Nations Rounds throughout WBBL|07 and will continue to celebrate and honour First Nations people and cultures throughout First Nations Round in the BBL."

"We are thankful for our Indigenous players in both the BBL and WBBL and we are proud to see them play an important role as role models for young Indigenous cricketers throughout Australia," he added. (ANI)

