Adelaide [Australia], December 8 (ANI): Top-order batsman Ryan Gibson has joined the Adelaide Strikers as a local replacement player for Travis Head ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

Head will be unavailable while he is part of Australia's Test squad to play India, which is scheduled to finish at the end of the fourth Test, starting 15 January.

With a high score of 53, Gibson is also a handy leg-spinner, has proven he can perform at the level.

Gibson relocated to Adelaide ahead of the 2020-21 Premier Cricket season, and he started it with aplomb for West Torrens, crushing 205 from just 136 balls in the opening match.

"We're extremely pleased that Ryan is able to join us while our captain Travis Head fulfills his Test duties against India," said head coach Jason Gillespie in an official statement.

"He is a fine inclusion for us with his ball-striking, and general cricket nous that will greatly benefit the group. We're all behind Travis and wish him every success for this Test series, and we also have every faith in our depth and the senior leaders in our team," he added.

In the tenth season of BBL which gets underway on December 10, the final day of the regular season will be played on January 26 and feature a triple-header split between the SCG (one match) and MCG (two matches).

The Strikers will begin the tenth season against the Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena on Sunday.

The five-match final series begins on January 29. The final has been slated for February 6. (ANI)

