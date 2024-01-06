New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) found itself in a quandry after suspended former secretary Amit Kumar named his squad for the Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai.

Two teams appeared for Bihar in Patna's Moin-ul-Haq Stadium for hosts Ranji Trophy opening clash against Mumbai on Friday.

But the BCA's squad which had been designated as the "official" team took the field against the visitors which saw Mumbai being reduced to 235/9 on the opening day.

Outside the venue, Amit had allegedly attacked the official according to ESPNcricinfo.

District representative of Bihar Cricket Association, Om Prakash Jaiswal, talked about the incident and told ANI, "BCCI gave permission to play Bihar's original team. This incident happened, it was outside the stadium. A fake team was formed by the previous secretary Amit Kumar. And they tried to create a problem but our security stopped everything. And the original team of Bihar is playing the match with Mumbai."

BCA CEO Manish Raj talked about the mismanagement that took place as the facilities to accommodate large gatherings were lacking and told ANI, "The ground of the stadium is up to the mark and that is why elite group matches are being held here. As for its exterior, it is already destroyed. Regarding the ground, I can say that it is a very good ground. Even the match referee appreciated it. BCCI has enabled us to build our own stadium. We are already searching for the land, if the work of the land is being completed then you will get to see BCA's own stadium. With the limited resources we have done what we could."

"People tried to create a dispute. Now the original team is playing in front of you, Bihar has shown good performance. Taking 9 wickets against a team like Mumbai on day one is a historic moment for Bihar. It's been many years since Bihar has participated in the elite group. And that too against champion Mumbai, who have been winners for many years. It was shocking that someone else was claiming to be the secretary when we already have the original one," Manish added.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Amit's relationship with the BCA president strained in 2022 after Amit was allegedly found to have been involved with the opposing faction. Eventually, Amit was suspended from the secretary position and hasn't held a post in the BCA since then.

The opening clash between Bihar and Mumbai also saw Vaibhav Suryavanshi making his debut for the hosts at the age of 12 years.

According to the BCA, "Vaibhav has become the youngest Indian first-class debutant since 1986." Overall he is the fourth youngest player to make his debut in first-class cricket in the country.

Manish talked about the youngster and said, "Seeing his performance, BCCI has already selected him for the India B team. All people's eyes are on him. His future is bright." (ANI)

