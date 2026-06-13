Sports News | BCB Expresses Serious Concern over Harassment of National Player Nayeem Hasan

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 13 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expresses its deep concern regarding the reported incident involving harassment and abuse of Bangladesh National Team cricketer Nayeem Hasan by some law-enforcing agency members in Chattogram on Friday evening.

According to the BCB Media Release, the Board strongly condemns the unacceptable and inappropriate conduct displayed towards the player and views the matter with the utmost seriousness. Such treatment of a national athlete is deeply regrettable and warrants immediate attention.

Also Read | England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Preparations Rocked as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham’s Boots and Team’s Equipment Stolen in Kansas City.

"The BCB expects a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident and urges the relevant authorities to take appropriate action against those found responsible," the release stated.

Since learning of the matter, the BCB has remained in close contact with Nayeem Hasan and his family to ensure their well-being and provide all necessary support. The Board has also been actively engaging with the concerned authorities and administration in Chattogram to facilitate a proper resolution of this serious issue.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Brother Aashirwad Scores Century; India A Batter Reacts.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board reiterates its committment to safeguarding the welfare, dignity and rights of all its players and will continue to monitor developments closely.

A few days back, Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was elected as the president of the BCB, cementing his position at the helm of the country's governing body after previously serving as head of its ad-hoc committee.

"Tamim was elected unopposed at a board meeting held following Sunday's BCB elections, having secured the highest number of votes in the Club Category contest", BCB official Rabeed Imam told ANI, over the phone.

The newly-formed board also elected Fahim Sinha as vice-president. Although two vice-presidents are expected to be appointed, the Election Commission has so far announced only one name. Tamim topped the Club Category poll with 73 votes at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The former Bangladesh skipper finished ahead of Saeed Ibrahim Ahmed and Israfil Khosru, who each secured 72 votes. A total of 16 candidates contested 12 seats in the Club Category. Amjad Hossain, Major Imroz, Faizur Rahman and Syed Borhanul Hossain Pappu failed to secure election. Major Imroz received the fewest votes with 20, while Amjad secured 32. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)