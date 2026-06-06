Sports News | BCCI Announces India A Squad for Unofficial Tests in Sri Lanka; Dhruv Jurel to Lead

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the India A squad for the multi-day matches in Sri Lanka.

Dhruv Jurel will be leading the squad and Devdutt Padikkal has been named his deputy for two unofficial Test matches against the neighbouring nation.

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Both unofficial Test matches will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. The first match will start on June 25, whereas the second Test will start on July 2.

Auqib Nabi Dar, who was the leading wicket-taker in the last Ranji Trophy season with 60 wickets and played a big role in Jammu and Kashmir's trophy-winning campaign, has also been added for the tour.

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Opener batter Ayush Pandey of Chhattisgarh and Aman Mokhade of Vidarbha have also been added to the squad.

Saransh Jain of Madhya Pradesh, Zeeshan Ansari and Harsh Dubey will handle the spin department.

Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj will lead the pace department along with the expertise of Nabi and Yash Thakur.

Narayan Jagadeesan is the designated wicketkeeper along with skipper Jurel in the squad. Shaik Rasheed is another young name in the squad.

India A squad for multi-day matches in Sri Lanka: Dhruv Jurel (C & WK), Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Saransh Jain, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, N Jagadeesan (WK), Aman Mokhade, Shaik Rasheed, Zeeshan Ansari.

Earlier, India's A squad for the white-ball tri-series was announced. The tri-series will feature India A, Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, with all white-ball fixtures set to be played in Dambulla.

Following the limited-overs competition, the tour will shift to Galle, where India A will take on Sri Lanka A in two multi-day matches as part of their red-ball preparations.

Updated India A squad for tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy. (ANI)

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