Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Board of Council for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian women's cricket team squad on Monday for the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

Right-hand batter Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side and her deputy will be opener Smriti Mandhana. The wicketkeepers for the side would be Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia.

This will be India's second tour of Bangladesh in the last two years. Last year, the 'Women in Blue' played three 20-over matches against Bangladesh and Harmanpreet Kaur's side won the series 2-1.

The upcoming T20I series will kick off India's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The women's 20-over World Cup will kick off in September-October and will be played in Bangladesh.

India hold the third place in women's T20I rankings. Bangladesh are placed ninth.

In the 2023 T20 World Cup, India qualified for the semi-final and lost to Australia.

The 'Women in Blue' qualified for the upcoming T20 World Cup after finishing as one of the top six teams in the last edition of the tournament.

Bangladesh qualified directly after being the host of the upcoming event.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the India women's team will arrive in Bangladesh on April 23. The first match of the series will take place on April 28. The second and third games will be played on April 30 and May 2 respectively. The final two matches will be held on May 6 and 24.

India's squad for 5 T20Is against Bangladesh: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu. (ANI)

