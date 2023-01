New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the entire India squad following its title winning performance at the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.

India recorded a dominating seven-wicket win over England in the final in South Africa.

Also Read | India Win ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023, Become Inaugural Champions After Beating England in Final.

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event.

"Women's Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women's cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year," Shah tweeted after India's triumph.

Also Read | Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming Online, FA Cup 2022-23: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of FA Cup Fourth Round Football Match in Indian Time?.

The secretary also invited the entire unit to Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

"I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)