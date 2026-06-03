Sports News | BCCI Apex Committee Meeting Tomorrow, Shreyas Iyer Likely to Replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I Skipper

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to hold a meeting of the Apex Committee on Thursday for the announcement of a new T20 International skipper for the senior men's team, according to sources.

As per a BCCI source, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to lose his captaincy duties and his Mumbai teammate Shreyas Iyer is expected to take over as the new Team India skipper in the shortest format.

Also Read | West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 1st ODI 2026.

'SKY' may also lose his leadership role and possibly a place in the squad despite leading the team to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. India retained their title successfully and became the first team to defend the T20 World Cup trophy. Men in Blue also became the first team to win the T20 World Cup trophy in front of the home crowd.

Yadav only made 270 runs in the IPL 2026 season while playing for the Mumbai Indians, which led to MI's ninth-place finish in the points table.

Also Read | North Korea: Kim Jong-un Personally Welcomes Naegohyang Women’s FC in Pyongyang After Historic AFC Title Win (Watch Video).

India is set to play two T20Is against Ireland and five T20Is against England during their European trip starting June 26.

Shreyas Iyer, who last played an international T20I match against Australia at Bengaluru in December 2023, will make his comeback to the national team on the back of a sensational run for Punjab Kings in the recently concluded IPL 2026, where he made 498 runs.

According to the source, the others in the race for the spot at the helm are destructive opener batter Ishan Kishan and middle-order batter Tilak Varma.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who ended his IPL 2026 campaign with the Orange Cap after making 776 runs, is also a serious contender for a place in the squad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)