Sports News | BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain's Term Extended for One Year

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The term of Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) ombudsman and ethics officer, Justice DK Jain has been extended by one year.

Justice Jain confirmed the development to ANI saying that he received his extension letter last week.

"Yes I have got my extension letter last week and I have given my consent on joining and I have taken over, this extension is for next one year, as of now I have just taken over. I will see the entire list of pending cases and then we will start deciding, there was a gap in between so I will see how we will proceed further," Justice Jain told ANI.

Jain was appointed as ombudsman cum ethics officer in February 2019 and the decision was left to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to offer him an extension. Jain's tenure had started with the 'Koffee with Karan' controversy involving KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

He then also heard a few cases of Conflicts of Interest, most notably that of former Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly, and VVS Laxman. (ANI)

