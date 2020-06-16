Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sports News | BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain's Term Extended for One Year

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 09:34 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain's Term Extended for One Year

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The term of Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) ombudsman and ethics officer, Justice DK Jain has been extended by one year.

Justice Jain confirmed the development to ANI saying that he received his extension letter last week.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala & Team Juventus Sweat it Out Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Match Against Napoli (See Pics).

"Yes I have got my extension letter last week and I have given my consent on joining and I have taken over, this extension is for next one year, as of now I have just taken over. I will see the entire list of pending cases and then we will start deciding, there was a gap in between so I will see how we will proceed further," Justice Jain told ANI.

Jain was appointed as ombudsman cum ethics officer in February 2019 and the decision was left to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to offer him an extension. Jain's tenure had started with the 'Koffee with Karan' controversy involving KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

Also Read | Luce Douady, 16-Year-Old Climber and Potential Future Olympian Dies After Falling Down From 500-Feet Alpine Cliff.

He then also heard a few cases of Conflicts of Interest, most notably that of former Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly, and VVS Laxman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement