Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited application for the position of head coach of India Women's team for a period of two years.

According to BCCI's advertisement, the applicant must have represented India or any other country at the international level or should be NCA Level 'C' certified coach or should have a similar certification from a reputed organisation/institute and a minimum of 50 first-class games.

A person, who has experience of coaching an international team for a period of a minimum of one season or a T20 franchise for a minimum of two seasons, can also apply for the post.

The selected candidate will be responsible for guiding and supporting the specialised coaching staff to build a strong women's national team, develop women's cricket coaching setup and determine and monitor the compliance of the set standards of fitness and high performance of NCA with the national team.

The new head coach will supervise the Women's National Team, Women's India 'A', and Women's India U-19 team.

The BCCI has also invited applications for the posts of national selector junior men's team. The applicants must have played 25 first-class matches, should have represented a state in Ranji Trophy.

The selected individuals will assist the Chairperson and members of the Junior Cricket Committee to pick the best possible teams in a fair and transparent manner. They will be required to plan and prepare a strong bench strength for the national team as also travel to watch domestic and international matches.

All applications should be submitted by April 26, 2021 at nationaljrselectors@bcci.tv. (ANI)

