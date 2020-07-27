Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel on Sunday confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent the acceptance letter to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

"Yes, we have sent the acceptance letter to the ECB and both the boards will be working together from now on to stage the tournament," Khaleej Times quoted Patel as saying.

Also Read | England vs West Indies, 3rd Test 2020, Day 3, Stat Highlights: Stuart Broad Takes 18th Test Fifer; Jason Holder Achieves Personal Milestone With 100th Wicket and Other Records.

According to the newspaper, ECB had sent the proposal to the BCCI in April to host the 13th edition of the IPL, which was originally scheduled to commence on March 29 in India. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, Patel said that the eight IPL franchises -- Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and the Royal Challengers Bangalore -- will hold their respective pre-tournament training camps in the UAE.

Also Read | England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 3 Highlights: Stuart Broad Double Takes Hosts 8 Wickets Away From Clinching Series.

He said that the training camps will be held in the UAE in a bio-secure environment and "the teams need at least three to four weeks to prepare for the tournament".

Earlier on Friday, Patel confirmed that the 2020 edition of IPL will commence on September 19 in the UAE and continue till November 8.

"The fans will enjoy the full tournament from September 19 to November 8 and further course of action will be discussed with the franchises in the Governing Council meeting," he told ANI.

The postponement of this year's Men's T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) provided the much-needed window to stage this year's IPL. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)