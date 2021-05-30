Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Ahead of the England tour, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday unveiled the new Test kit for the women's side, which the Mithali Raj-led squad will be donning in the one-off game.

The two teams will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. Then both teams will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester.

BCCI shared the pictures on Twitter from the event and captioned the post as #TeamIndia's new Test kit ahead of the #ENGvIND Test!"

Earlier in the day, India batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur shared a picture of herself sporting the Test jersey. She also shared a photo of the backside and as a result, now everyone knows that she would be sporting jersey number 7.

After the ODI series, both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford.

India women cricketers are currently in quarantine but they are sweating it out in the gym to ensure they are raring to go for the high-voltage series.

Also, the third T20I between England Women and India Women, which was slated for July 15, will now be held a day before in Chelmsford.

India's Senior Women squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India's Senior Women squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur. (ANI)

