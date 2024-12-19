Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): In a post-match press conference following the UP Yoddhas' 31-24 victory over Haryana Steelers, assistant coach Upendra Malik offered insights into the team's remarkable performance and playoff aspirations.

With the win securing the team's seventh consecutive unbeaten match and propelling them to third on the points table, Malik was candid about the team's current form and approach. "From the last 10-11 matches, our team has been doing very well," Malik emphasized. "Beating a team that like Haryana Steelers gives us even more confidence," he said, according to a release.

Malik specifically praised Bhavani Rajput, who was instrumental in the victory with 11 crucial points. "Bhawani played an excellent game. He scored a lot of crucial points, and today he was very good for us, which helped us win."

The assistant coach revealed the team's philosophy. "Every day is a different player's day. If Bhawani is performing today, we will support him. If Gagan is performing, we will support him," Malik said

With just three points separating them from securing a top-six position, Malik and the team remain focused and optimistic. "We will absolutely try to win the next two matches. If we win these matches, we will definitely move forward," he stated confidently.

Addressing the competitive landscape, Malik noted, "No team is weak, no team is too strong. Everyone is equal. We just need to play well and execute our plans properly."

The team is particularly mindful of upcoming challenges, especially against the Gujarat Giants, who they play next. "We will come with a good plan against Gujarat Giants and absolutely not take them lightly. We will go with full strength, and we will win," Malik said, according to the release.

The first game of the day will see the UP Yoddhas take on the Gujarat Giants. While the UP Yoddhas are looking to secure qualification for the Playoffs sooner rather than later, the Gujarat Giants will look to register a sixth win of the season.

The second game of the day will see U Mumba take on the Patna Pirates, with both sides looking to secure the playoff berth soon. While the Patna Pirates have been in better form than their opponents, both sides can be a formidable force on their day. (ANI)

