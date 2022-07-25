Palermo, Jul 25 (AP) Irina-Camelia Begu beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-2 to win the Palermo Ladies Open and claim her first singles title in five years.

The sixth-seeded Romanian took control from the start on the red clay of the Country Time Club and closed the final out with an ace on her first match point.

“This place is special for me because part of my family lives here,” Begu said.

It was the fifth singles title of Begu's career, having also won nine doubles titles.

Begu reached the fourth round at this year's French Open in singles.

The 78th-ranked Bronzetti was playing in her first tour-level final. (AP)

