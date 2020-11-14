Lausanne [Switzerland], November 14 (ANI): The Beijing 2022 Organising Committee, Winter Olympic International Federations (IFs), International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have jointly decided to develop an adapted sports testing programme in preparation for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

The adapted programme will be replacing the organisation of a series of international test events originally planned for the first quarter of 2021.

The current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many parts of the world means that travel restrictions are currently in place, and the travel situation is likely to remain complex for the coming months in which the Beijing 2022 test events were scheduled.

"It was necessary to take an immediate joint decision on a tailored programme based on the needs of each individual IF. This concept of adapted sports testing is fully in line with the spirit of Olympic Agenda 2020 and its New Norm. It is already being applied in Tokyo for its test events," the IOC said in an official release.

Beijing 2022 will now enter into discussions with each IF to determine the details of the adapted testing programme, in liaison with the IOC and IPC.

Testing of the venues is a requirement for IFs to approve use at the Games so that athletes can rest assured that the venues in 2022 will be of the highest possible standard and in the safest and securest environment. (ANI)

