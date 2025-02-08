Brussels, Feb 8 (AP) Belgian cycling team Soudal-Quick Step has withdrawn its development team from the upcoming Tour of Rwanda because of safely fears over the violent conflict in neighbouring Congo.

Some 3,000 people have been killed and nearly as many injured since late January in eastern Congo, where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels recently captured the key city of Goma.

Soudal-QuickStep CEO Jurgen Foré told Belgian broadcaster Sporza on Friday that staff members of the team were concerned about the fighting near the start and finish area of one stage of the race, which is due to take place from February 23 to March 2.

“We started looking at the advice from the (Belgian) ministry of foreign affairs on Monday and that shows a number of points of attention. Especially for the region with the border with Goma,” Foré said.

Organisers of the Tour of Rwanda said Thursday that that were was only “one occasion recently when this fighting has briefly directly affected those living on the Rwandan side of the border. All measures have been taken to ensure that this doesn't happen again.”

They said life in Rwanda “continues as normal” and that “riders, teams and supporters can be assured of a safe and enjoyable event”.

Rwanda is due to host cycling's Road World Championships from September 21-28. (AP)

