Seattle [US], June 14 (ANI): Ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup campaign opener against Egypt, Belgium star Kevin de Bruyne relished the chance of playing against former Premier League rival Mohamed Salah and spoke on how his status as a veteran helps him enjoy his time with the national side now.

Belgium, the 2018 edition third-place finishing side, will be starting their battle for maiden WC title against Egypt from Monday onwards. Bruyne, since his international debut in 2010, has seen a lot with the national side. In his debut WC back in 2014, his team reached the quarterfinals after achieving their first qualification in 12 years. In the next edition, they fell short, but fared better with a third place finish before crashing out in the group stage in the 2022 edition held in Qatar.

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Speaking to the reporters ahead of the match, Bruyne said, as quoted by Reuters, "I think I am probably at a moment in my career where I can maybe enjoy it (playing for the country) more."

"When you are younger, the only thing you want to do is play football and not really be busy with the outside, but I think now I can have a better reflection of what it means to also represent your country for the fourth time (at a World Cup). It is an honour for me to still be here after playing for the national team for about 16 years, so that means I have done something good!" he added.

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The match will also reunite former Premier League rivals, with Bruyne, now in Napoli, having battled former Liverpool star Salah numerous times in the Premier League in Manchester City colours. The Belgian spoke on his equation with the Egyptian veteran, pointing out that their kids went to the same school and that Salah is a "nice guy".

"It will be nice to see him, it will be nice to compete again like old times," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)