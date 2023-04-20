Geneva [Switzerland], April 20 (ANI): World No.11 Belinda Bencic will miss the two clay-court WTA 1000 events this spring -- the Madrid Open and the Italian Open -- due to a hip injury.

In an Instagram story post on Wednesday, the Swiss star stated that she hopes to be "back at 100%" for French Open, the year's second Grand Slam, which begins on May 28.

"I have some discomfort in my hip which I struggled with during the U.S. swing as well and need to take a little rest and recover to be back at 100% for Roland Garros," Switzerland's Bencic said on Instagram.

"I will miss both tournaments dearly but will be back in a few weeks and can't wait to be back competing soon and continuing in great form," she added.

The Swiss has won two titles this year, the Adelaide International 2 and the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. She also finished second to Ons Jabeur at the Credit One Charleston Open two weeks ago, her most recent tournament action.

Her two titles tie her with Aryna Sabalenka for the tour lead so far this year, and her 20 wins rank fourth behind Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina (22) and Sabalenka (21) as of Wednesday's action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Bencic said the problem hampered her during the WTA Tour's U.S. swing, which included her run to the Charleston Open final, where she was defeated in straight sets by Ons Jabeur.

The Madrid Open begins on April 24, and the Italian Open begins on May 8. (ANI)

