Lahore [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): England batter Ben Duckett smashed the highest-ever score in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy on Saturday.

Duckett accomplished this milestone during his side's campaign opener against Australia at Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium.

During the match, Duckett made an explosive 165 runs in 143 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 115.38.

Duckett went past New Zealand's Nathan Astle, who had smashed 145* against the USA at The Oval during the ICC Champions Trophy 2004, previously the highest score in the tournament.

Also, this is the fifth-highest individual score by an England batter in ODIs. The highest score by an England batter in ODIs is by Ben Stokes, who smashed 182 against New Zealand in 2023 at The Oval.

Also, England went on to score 351/8 in their innings, the highest-ever total in the history of ICC Champions Trophy, outdoing New Zealand's 347/4 against USA in CT 2004 at The Oval.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first. They had England down at 43/2, with Phil Salt and Jamie Smith down for poor scores. Then Duckett put on a 158-run stand with Joe Root (68 in 78 balls, with four boundaries), pushing England beyond the 200-run mark. While Aussies kept getting other wickets easily, Duckett was the eighth wicket removed by Marnus Labuschagne. England made 351/8 in their 50 overs.

Ben Dwarshuis (3/66) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, while Adam Zampa (2/64) and Matthew Short (2/41) took two wickets as well. (ANI)

