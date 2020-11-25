Nottingham [UK], November 25 (ANI): England batsman Ben Duckett on Wednesday extended his contract with county Nottinghamshire till 2023.

The 26-year-old had scored 734 runs across the Bob Willis Trophy and Vitality Blast last season, averaging 56 and 43 in the respective competitions.

"Coming to Trent Bridge has been everything I wanted it to be and more. We have a group of ambitious cricketers all pulling in the same direction, the support we have from the coaches is second-to-none and I'm hugely excited about what I believe we can achieve in all forms of the game," said Duckett in an official release.

Duckett passed 100 on two occasions in red-ball cricket in 2020, following his 116 against Lancashire with 150 versus Durham, batting at number three in the order.

The left-hander also hit four half-centuries in the Outlaws' triumphant Blast campaign, including a crucial unbeaten 53 in the final against Surrey.

Since joining Nottinghamshire midway through the 2018 season, the eight-time England international has taken his career haul of first-class runs to 6,140 at 39.35 with 18 centuries.

"Ben has improved steadily over the past 12 months. He had a clear picture of the sort of player he wanted to become after a tough season in 2019. He should take a lot of credit for sticking to his guns after getting some good balls in the first few games. He backed what he had worked on and went on to become our leading run-scorer in the Bob Willis Trophy," said head coach Peter Moores. (ANI)

