Sports News | Ben Stokes Would Make an Amazing Test Skipper, Says Joe Root

London [UK], June 3 (ANI): England Test skipper Joe Root has said that all-rounder Ben Stokes would make a very good captain if he was chosen for the role.

England will play three-match Test series against West Indies, beginning July 8, and Stokes might end up leading England in the series as Root will be attending the birth of his second child in July.

Also Read | Barcelona Impressed With Abdullah Emad, Freestyle Footballer From Sudan, Catalan Giants Share Video.

If Root indeed decides to attend the birth of his second child, it will mean that the England skipper will be stepping out of England's bio-secure bubble.

"I think if Ben was captain he would be fantastic. One of his great qualities as vice-captain, and as a leader, is he sets the example. The way he goes about his training, how he wants to bowl in difficult circumstances, the way he stands up in different scenarios with the bat, he drags people with him and gets the best out of the players around him," ESPNCricinfo quoted Root as saying.

Also Read | Bizarre Real Madrid 2020–21 Kit With Pink Stripes Leaked Online, Fans Disappointed With New Jersey Design (See Pics).

"I think that's a great quality to have as a leader and something he can take into captaincy if he was to get the opportunity. I could see him doing a very good job," he added.

Root also talked about the long-term prospects of Stokes becoming the skipper of England and added that the all-rounder will know how to get the best out of his players.

"I think those qualities will serve him well. People will always look up to him and want to play for him, whether he's captain or not. But especially as captain, he'll have people wanting to play for him and, short-term, he'd be a huge success," Root said.

"Until you get the opportunity to do it longer, you just never know, it might be a huge success. I wouldn't put it past him. Throughout his career, he's always responded well and Test captaincy is more than just a bit of added responsibility. Over time it does take a lot out of you, but he's a very impressive player and man in our dressing room. I'd never say Ben Stokes can't do anything, he's pretty much proved that," he added.

Stokes had an exceptional 2019 as he guided England to their first 50-over World Cup win and was instrumental in the Ashes campaign as well.

England will be playing three-match Test series against West Indies behind closed doors beginning July 8, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

The matches will be held at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Emirates Old Trafford. These two venues have been chosen as bio-secure venues.

The ECB has revealed the proposed dates for all three Tests and the series will go ahead if the UK government gives their approval.

The proposed dates for three Tests are:

First Test: July 8-12 at Ageas Bowl

Second Test: July 16-20 at Emirates Old Trafford

Third Test: July 24-28 at Emirates Old Trafford

The West Indies squad will be arriving in the UK on June 9th and from there, the entire Windies squad will be travelling to Emirates Old Trafford for quarantining and training.

This will be their base for a three-week period before moving to the Ageas Bowl for the start of the first Test. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)