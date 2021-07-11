Madrid, Jul 11 (AP) Benfica president, Luis Filipe Vieira, was put under house arrest on Sunday after it was reported that he is being investigated for charges of tax evasion and money laundering.

The 72-year-old, who became Benfica president in 2003, suspended his current presidency.

Former Benfica star and the club's vice-president, Rui Costa, has taken over in Vieira's absence.

Vieira was ordered by a judge in Lisbon to remain under house arrest until he posts a bail of three million euros (3.6 million USD). (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)