Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) Senior Bengal players Mukesh Kumar and Shreyan Chakraborty on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 after the state association conducted RT-PCR tests of 63 people, including 37 cricketers -- male and female.

The Cricket Association of Bengal issued a press release with details of the tests conducted.

"The Cricket Association of Bengal today held a Covid-19 Test Camp where 63 persons, including 21 senior Bengal cricketers and 16 women cricketers, were tested maintaining strict Covid protocols," the release stated.

"Incidentally Shreyan Chakraborty and Mukesh Kumar tested positive during the drive," it added.

After obtaining the NOC from all relevant departments of the government, the CAB on Wednesday conducted the camp following the approved SOPs.

"CAB today conducted Corona Test on 63 persons who will be directly and indirectly involved as the association gets ready to begin its staggered gym sessions at the indoor facility within the Eden Gardens premises.

"The entire process was undertaken under diligent supervision of association Vice-president Naresh Ojha, who is the chairperson of the Covid Task Force created for this purpose," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

"Today we tested 63 people that included 37 cricketers, other than the coaching team, physios, house keeping boys, security staff and Dr Ujjal Banerjee, who is also a grade one umpire. He has been appointed as a doctor for the camp," said Ojha, who supervised entire procedure.

