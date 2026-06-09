Sports News | Bengal T20 League: Shahbaz, Karan Impress with All-round Shows

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], June 9 (ANI): Shahbaz Ahmed and Karan Lal produced dominant all-round performances to guide their respective teams to comfortable victories in the Bengal T20 League Season 3 matches at Eden Gardens.

Shahbaz (4/15 and 31 off 18) helped Shrachi Rarh Tigers outclassed Sobisco Smashers Malda by five wickets on Monday.

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In the day's second match, Karan (53 off 29 and 4/12) powered Servotech Siliguri Strikers to a stunning 90-run victory over Murshidabad Kings.

Karan, along with Sudip Chatterjee (50 off 41), gave Siliguri Strikers a strong start as the team posted 152/9 in 20 overs.

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Toufik Uddin Mondal bagged three wickets for Murshidabad.

In reply, Murshidabad lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 62 in 12 overs.

Besides Karan, Ishan Porel (3/11) impressed with the ball, while Md Shami, Kaushik Maity and Vishal Bhati claimed a wicket each for Siliguri Strikers.

Earlier in the first match, after being put into bat, Sobisco Smashers Malda were bowled out for 117 in 19.4 overs, with Vikas Singh Sr top-scoring with 33 off 22 deliveries.

Chasing the target, Rarh Tigers went over the line comfortably, scoring 118/5 in 16 overs.

Brief Score - Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers

Sobisco Smashers Malda - 117/10 (19.4 Overs)Shrachi Rarh Tigers - 118/5 (16 Overs)

Result: Shrachi Rarh Tigers won by 5 wickets

Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Murshidabad Kings

Servotech Siliguri Strikers - 152/9 (20 Overs)Murshidabad Kings - 62/10 (12 Overs)

Result: Servotech Siliguri Strikers won by 90 runs. (ANI)

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