Sports News | Bengaluru Badshahs Lift 5th Deaf Indian Premier League Title

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Bengaluru Badshahs became the champions of the fifth Deaf Indian Premier League coveted trophy.

"Sportspersons are the messengers of peace, harmony and prosperity. Watching specially-abled athletes performing in the field brings one an ecstatic feeling", commented, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya (IAS) during the Closing Ceremony of the 5th Deaf Indian Premier League, organised by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.

Sachin Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion, while Sher Singh ADDC Jammu and Ranjeet Kalra, Ace Sports Administrator and Member of J&K Sports Council were the guests of honour. Rajesh Dhar.

Media Manager JKCA; Baljinder Singh, Chief Sports Officer JKSC; Suraj Bhan Singh, Judo Coach and Pawandeep Kaur, Athletics Coach were the special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Jammu said, "Everyone wants to contribute to society in one or the other way, adding as Administrators and the Officers dealing with offices and files is never a big task, however, performance of specially-abled athletes is always an uphill task.

"Specially-abled persons are the real heroes of society. They deserve appreciation and salutations," Sachin Kumar said.

Earlier, Ranjeet Kalra welcomed the chief guest and praised the organisers and the sponsors for holding the event in a most befitting manner.

Deaf Bengaluru Badshahs and Deaf Hyderabad Eagles emerged as joint winners of the title. However, Bengaluru Badshahs were declared the winners on toss of the coin.

Sudershan of Deaf Hyderabad Eagles was declared as the player of the final match and the best bowler, while Virender Singh of Bengaluru Badshahs and Umar Ashraf Beigh of Hyderabad Eagles was adjudged as the best Wicketkeeper/best Fielder of the League. Suhail Ahmed of Hyderabad Eagles, Deepak Kumar of Punjab Warriors and Sai Naresh of Chennai Blasters were awarded for Super Sixes, Most wickets in one match and Fastest Fifty respectively.

The chief guest, Sh Sachin Kumar and the guest of honour, Ranjeet Kalr