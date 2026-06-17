Sports News | Bengaluru Bravehearts Kick off Rugby Premier League with Comeback Win

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): Season 2 of the Rugby Premier League got underway with thrilling action at the Gachibowli Athletics Stadium on Tuesday. Bengaluru Bravehearts opened their campaign with a comeback victory over hosts Hyderabad Heroes, while Delhi Redz also registered a win over Chennai Bulls later in the day.

Bengaluru Bravehearts win 28-21 against Hyderabad Heroes (men)

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Hyderabad Heroes made a strong start in front of their home crowd, but disciplined defence from the Bravehearts helped level the scores by half-time. Diego Ardao's try in the third quarter gave Bengaluru the lead, before the Heroes responded to keep the contest alive. However, captain Ngarohi McGarvey crossed over in the final quarter to seal a hard-fought 28-21 win for the Bravehearts.

Delhi Redz beat defending champions Chennai Bulls 31-21 (men)

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Delhi Redz raced into an early lead through Josep Serres, opening up a 12-0 advantage before Filipe Sauturaga got defending champions Chennai Bulls on the scoreboard at the start of the second quarter. The Bulls fought back strongly, with Tololo adding another try to put them ahead. However, the Redz regained control and took a 10-point lead into the final quarter. Maintaining possession in the closing stages, Delhi successfully ran down the clock to secure an impressive 31-21 victory.

Later in the day, the women's franchises were scheduled to take the pitch with Chennai Bulls set to take on Delhi Redz, Kolkata Banga Tigers facing Mumbai Dreamers and the men ending the day with a clash between Kolkata Banga Tigers and Mumbai Dreamers. (ANI)

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