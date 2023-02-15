Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 to jump to fourth spot and remain in contention for a play-off spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Wednesday.

Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri (57th) and Javi Hernández (70th) scored for Bengaluru while Mourtada Fall pulled one back for Mumbai City who have already won the ISL League Shield as the number one ranked side.

Bengaluru now have 31 points from 19 matches as against 46 points of Mumbai City from same number of games.

