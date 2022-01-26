Bambolim, Jan 26 (PTI) Udanta Singh's scored a goal each on either side of half time to help Bengaluru FC register a convincing 3-0 win and crush Chennaiyin FC's hopes of going atop the table in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

Iman Basafa opened the floodgates for Bengaluru who were missing first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with Lara Sharma filling in for the star shot-stopper.

Basafa converted from the spot in the 12th minute before Udanta made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute. The pacy winger struck in the 52nd minute too to take the game away from Chennaiyin and ensure his side moved to sixth in the table with 17 points from 13 games.

Chennaiyin remained fifth with 18 points from 13 matches, but a victory would have taken them at the top of the tree with Hyderabad FC having 20 points from 12 outings.

It was a frantic few minutes at the Athletic Stadium here after the Southern Derby got underway as both teams seemed desperate to nose ahead. Chennaiyin had a big chance in their bid to take the early lead but Lukasz Gikiewicz's shot from close ricocheted off the bar and went out.

Two minutes later, Bengaluru were awarded a penalty after Sunil Chhetri was fouled inside the area.

Basafa stepped up to take the spot-kick and made no mistake, sending the keeper the wrong with a delectable penalty that thundered into the top left corner.

Chennaiyin tried hard to draw level with Germanpreet Singh and Vladimir Koman trying their luck but to no avail as both the efforts went wide.

Just before half time, Bengaluru double their advantage. Chhetri was at the heart of the move and the iconic Indian captain showed composure and unselfishness of the highest order as he dummied his hit, cut into his left and put the ball on a plate for Udanta to score.

After the break, Bengaluru started bossing the game and got their reward very soon when Udanta doubled his tally with a cool finish rounding Debjit Majumder in Chennaiyin goal after snatching the ball from Mohd Sajid Dhot with Slavko Damjanovic failing to avert the danger too.

It was Blues from there on as Prince Ibara and Rohit Kumar seeing their efforts bear no fruit.

Chennaiyin lacked attacking instinct upfront until Lallianzuala Chhangte forced Lara into a superb save to sum up a good day in office for Bengaluru.

